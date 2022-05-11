REBusinessOnline

Mill Creek Begins Preleasing at Modera Old Ivy Apartment Community in Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Modera Old Ivy is a luxury apartment community under development in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. First move-ins are anticipated in early June.

ATLANTA — Mill Creek Residential, a Boca Raton, Fla.-based developer and owner-operator of multifamily properties, has begun preleasing at Modera Old Ivy, a luxury apartment community under development in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. Located within a mid-rise and high-rise tower at 3651 Lenox Road, the development is on a site that includes the Prominence office building and an Element Marriott hotel. First move-ins are anticipated in early June. According to the property website, rental rates range from $2,290 per month for a one-bedroom unit to $6,635 for a three-bedroom apartment.

Mill Creek is building the 394-unit property to a National Green Building Standard Gold certification level. Community amenities will include a 24-hour fitness studio, clubhouse, community-wide Wi-Fi, demonstration kitchen, game room, rooftop deck, two pools including one rooftop pool, sauna, steam room, grilling area with outdoor dining, fire pit, coffee bar, library lounge with a reading terrace and landscaped courtyards.

Residents will also have secured parking in a private garage with reserved parking and electric vehicle charging stations available, controlled guest-access technology, package lockers, dedicated bike storage, resident storage lockers and concierge services.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
12
Webinar: Inflation and Rising Interest Rates – Doom or Boom for the Seniors Housing Industry?
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  