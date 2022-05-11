Mill Creek Begins Preleasing at Modera Old Ivy Apartment Community in Atlanta

Modera Old Ivy is a luxury apartment community under development in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. First move-ins are anticipated in early June.

ATLANTA — Mill Creek Residential, a Boca Raton, Fla.-based developer and owner-operator of multifamily properties, has begun preleasing at Modera Old Ivy, a luxury apartment community under development in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. Located within a mid-rise and high-rise tower at 3651 Lenox Road, the development is on a site that includes the Prominence office building and an Element Marriott hotel. First move-ins are anticipated in early June. According to the property website, rental rates range from $2,290 per month for a one-bedroom unit to $6,635 for a three-bedroom apartment.

Mill Creek is building the 394-unit property to a National Green Building Standard Gold certification level. Community amenities will include a 24-hour fitness studio, clubhouse, community-wide Wi-Fi, demonstration kitchen, game room, rooftop deck, two pools including one rooftop pool, sauna, steam room, grilling area with outdoor dining, fire pit, coffee bar, library lounge with a reading terrace and landscaped courtyards.

Residents will also have secured parking in a private garage with reserved parking and electric vehicle charging stations available, controlled guest-access technology, package lockers, dedicated bike storage, resident storage lockers and concierge services.