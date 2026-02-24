Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Modera-Allston-Boston
According to H+O, Mill Creek acquired the site of Modera Allston for approximately $19.5 million and structured the project with roughly $95 million in construction financing as part of a total development capitalization of approximately $145 million.
DevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Mill Creek Breaks Ground on $145M Multifamily Project in Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on a $145 million multifamily project in the Allston area of Boston. Modera Allston will have 240 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and in-home washers and dryers. Amenities will include a rooftop deck, grilling areas, resident clubhouse, a speakeasy-inspired lounge with a sports simulator, coworking spaces, private workstations and offices, landscaped courtyards, pet spa and a fitness studio. CUBE3 is the project architect, and H+O is the structural engineer. The first move-ins are expected to begin in 2028.

