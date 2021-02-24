Mill Creek Breaks Ground on 173-Unit Modera Berkeley Heights Project in New Jersey

In addition to traditional Class A amenities, residents at Modera Berkeley Heights will also enjoy the use of controlled-access garage parking, digital package lockers dedicated bike storage and additional storage options.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. — Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on Modera Berkeley Heights, a 173-unit multifamily project in Northern New Jersey. The property will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, breakfast bars and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor grilling area, demonstration kitchen, game room, fitness center, business center and a coffee bar. Move-ins are expected to begin in late 2022.