Mill Creek Breaks Ground on 295-Unit Modera Montville Apartments in New Jersey

The first move-ins at Modera Montville are slated for 2023.

MONTVILLE, N.J. — Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on Modera Montville, a 295-unit apartment community that will be located about 35 miles west of New York City. The community will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a resident lounge, business center, fitness center, coffee bar, game room, outdoor grilling areas and a rooftop deck. The first move-ins are expected to begin in 2023.