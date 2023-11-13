Mill Creek Breaks Ground on 304-Unit Modera Encore Apartment Community in Downtown Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on Modera Encore, a 304-unit apartment community located at 1211 Ray Charles Blvd. in downtown Tampa. Upon completion, the property will comprise residences in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, as well as select penthouse homes and 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Amenities at Modera Encore will include a swimming pool, grilling area, outdoor dining space, a clubhouse, game room, pool table, pet spa, coffee bar, fitness center, coworking space, conference rooms, cyber café and private workstations. The community will also offer controlled access garage parking, bike lockers and additional storage space. Move-ins are scheduled to begin in spring 2025.