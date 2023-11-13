Monday, November 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Modera Encore will comprise residences in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, as well as select penthouse homes and 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Mill Creek Breaks Ground on 304-Unit Modera Encore Apartment Community in Downtown Tampa

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on Modera Encore, a 304-unit apartment community located at 1211 Ray Charles Blvd. in downtown Tampa. Upon completion, the property will comprise residences in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, as well as select penthouse homes and 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Amenities at Modera Encore will include a swimming pool, grilling area, outdoor dining space, a clubhouse, game room, pool table, pet spa, coffee bar, fitness center, coworking space, conference rooms, cyber café and private workstations. The community will also offer controlled access garage parking, bike lockers and additional storage space. Move-ins are scheduled to begin in spring 2025.

You may also like

Rockpoint to Develop 1.5 MSF Industrial Property Within...

NewPoint Provides $58M Refinancing for Apartment Community in...

Belmont Village Opens 10-Story Seniors Housing Community in...

Parkland Receives Zoning Approval for 124-Unit BTR Residential...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 68-Unit Apartment Complex Near...

Larken Associates Breaks Ground on 120-Unit Multifamily Project...

Greenlight Communities Breaks Ground on 159-Unit Cabana North...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.1M Sale of Three-Property...

Private Exchange Investor Buys Apartment Building in Torrance,...