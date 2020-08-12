Mill Creek Breaks Ground on 341-Unit Modera Washington Multifamily Project in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Modera Washington will be a 341-unit apartment community by Mill Creek Residential in near Buffalo Bayou Park in Houston.

HOUSTON — Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on Modera Washington, a 341-unit multifamily project that will be located at 2520 Washington Ave. adjacent to Houston’s Old Sixth Ward Historic District. Modera Washington will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom units with 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities will include a rooftop deck, pool, outdoor grilling areas, a game room, fitness center, private office space and a golf simulator. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in late 2021.