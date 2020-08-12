REBusinessOnline

Mill Creek Breaks Ground on 341-Unit Modera Washington Multifamily Project in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Modera-Washington-Houston

Modera Washington will be a 341-unit apartment community by Mill Creek Residential in near Buffalo Bayou Park in Houston.

HOUSTON — Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on Modera Washington, a 341-unit multifamily project that will be located at 2520 Washington Ave. adjacent to Houston’s Old Sixth Ward Historic District. Modera Washington will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom units with 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities will include a rooftop deck, pool, outdoor grilling areas, a game room, fitness center, private office space and a golf simulator. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in late 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  