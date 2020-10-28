REBusinessOnline

Mill Creek Breaks Ground on 360-Unit Modera Frisco Square Apartments

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Modera-Frisco-Square

Modera Frisco Square marks Mill Creek's 10th development community in the Dallas area.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on Modera Frisco Square, a multifamily project in Frisco that will add 360 Class A units to the local supply. The wrap-style community will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with granite or quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, individual washers and dryers and private patios or balconies. Amenities will include a pool, grilling and picnic areas, fitness center, coffee bar, conference room and a golf simulator. The first move-ins are expected to begin in spring 2022.

