Mill Creek, CrossHarbor Capital Break Ground on 383-Unit Apartment Project in St. Petersburg, Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Boca Raton, Fla.-based Mill Creek Residential and Boston-based CrossHarbor Capital Partners have broken ground on Modera St. Petersburg, a 383-unit mixed-use apartment community near downtown St. Petersburg. The property is expected to be open for first move-ins by late 2023.

Modera St. Petersburg will be a 20-story, high-rise community with 14,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with den layouts and penthouses available. Unit features will include wood plank-style flooring, nine-foot ceilings, built-in shelves and desks in select homes, ceiling fans, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, kitchen islands, USB ports, in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets and central heating and air with programmable thermostats.

Community amenities will include a fitness center, outdoor pool, rooftop lounge and terrace, grilling area, outdoor dining, clubhouse, conference room, coworking spaces, common-area Wi-Fi, game room, package lockers, onsite pet spa and secured garage parking with electric vehicle charging stations. Other community features will include access to bike storage, additional storage options and mobile-app and key-fob entry.

Situated at 201 17th St. South, Modera St. Petersburg will border the Pinellas Trail, a 47-mile bike trail that stretches north to Tarpon Springs. The property will also be located near Interstate 275 and Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team.

