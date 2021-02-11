Mill Creek Residential Breaks Ground on 279-Unit Multifamily Project in Woodbridge, New Jersey

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on Modera Woodbridge, a 279-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey city of Woodbridge. The property will be located adjacent to a New Jersey Transit station and will also house 6,000 square feet of retail space. Modera Woodbridge will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 886 square feet and private patios or balconies. Amenities will include a rooftop deck with a barbecue area, fitness studio with a TRX system, resident clubhouse, conference room, coffee bar and a pet spa. Move-ins are expected to begin in late 2022.