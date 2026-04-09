Thursday, April 9, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Modera-Woodmont-Beach-Des-Moines-WA
Boca Raton, Fla.-based Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on Modera Woodmont Beach, located 20 miles south of Seattle. The community will include 280 units and 7,500 square feet of retail space.
DevelopmentMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Mill Creek Residential Breaks Ground on 280-Unit Multifamily Project in Des Moines, Washington

by Amy Works

DES MOINES, WASH. — Mill Creek Residential has begun construction of Modera Woodmont Beach, an apartment community in Des Moines, 20 miles south of downtown Seattle. Resident move-ins are estimated to begin in summer 2027.

Modera Woodmont Beach will include 280 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 7,500 square feet of retail space. Community amenities will include a resort-style pool, hot tub, an outdoor deck, a grilling and outdoor dining area, a resident clubhouse, coffee bar, dog park, children’s playground and a fitness studio. Additionally, residents will have access to a coworking lounge with private workstations, package storage and gated parking with electric vehicle charging stations.

The community will be built to National Green Building Standard (NGBS) certification, which awards points for features such as energy and water efficiency and indoor air quality.

You may also like

CoStar: U.S. Retail Construction Activity Remains Stymied Through...

Subtext, Clarion to Break Ground on 784-Bed Student...

Redline, Landmark Industrial to Develop 137,388 SF Facility...

Palladium Nears Completion of $33M Mixed-Income Housing Project...

Mohr Capital to Develop 371,388 SF Warehouse in...

Kislak Negotiates $8.3M Sale of Apartment Building in...

SimonCRE Buys 38 Acres to Develop 363,000 SF...

MBK Senior Living Sells Two Communities in California...

Colorado School of Mines Acquires 50,646 SF R&D...