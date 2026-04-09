Mill Creek Residential Breaks Ground on 280-Unit Multifamily Project in Des Moines, Washington

DES MOINES, WASH. — Mill Creek Residential has begun construction of Modera Woodmont Beach, an apartment community in Des Moines, 20 miles south of downtown Seattle. Resident move-ins are estimated to begin in summer 2027.

Modera Woodmont Beach will include 280 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 7,500 square feet of retail space. Community amenities will include a resort-style pool, hot tub, an outdoor deck, a grilling and outdoor dining area, a resident clubhouse, coffee bar, dog park, children’s playground and a fitness studio. Additionally, residents will have access to a coworking lounge with private workstations, package storage and gated parking with electric vehicle charging stations.

The community will be built to National Green Building Standard (NGBS) certification, which awards points for features such as energy and water efficiency and indoor air quality.