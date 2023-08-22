Mill Creek Residential Breaks Ground on 373-Unit Modera Westside Trail Apartments in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on Modera Westside Trail, a 373-unit luxury apartment community in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood. The site is located at 576 Northside Drive, which is adjacent to the western boundary of the Georgia Tech campus and one block south of the new Echo Street West mixed-use development. Modera Westside Trail will comprise studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as 37 residences under Mill Creek’s proprietary Premium Collection brand that will feature upgraded finishes.

The property will feature immediate access to the Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside Trail, as well as a resort-inspired swimming pool, rooftop deck with fire pit and grilling areas, steam room, coworking space, resident clubhouse with shuffleboard, onsite dog park and pet spa and a fitness center with cardio equipment, yoga studio, TRX system and Peloton bikes. Other amenities will include digital package lockers, controlled-access garage parking, EV charging stations, loaner bikes, bike repair station, bike storage and additional storage space.

Mill Creek is anticipating first move-ins for fall 2025.