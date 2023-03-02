Mill Creek Residential Buys 228-Unit Modera Broadway Apartments in Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Located in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, Modera Broadway features 228 apartments, ground-floor retail space, a fitness center/yoga studio, coworking space and three rooftop decks. (Photo credit: Moris Moreno)

SEATTLE — Mill Creek Residential Trust has bought out AEW Capital Management’s stake in Modera Broadway, a multifamily property located in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. The partnership completed the community in 2021. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Located at 1732 and 1812 Broadway, Modera Broadway features two seven-story buildings featuring a total of 228 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. The property also features ground-floor retail space, two club rooms, a fitness center/yoga studio, coworking space, a dog run and three rooftop decks with views of downtown Seattle, Cal Anderson Park and the Olympic Mountains.

Eli Hanacek, Jon Hallgrimson, Mark Washington and Kyle Yamamoto of CBRE’s Pacific Northwest multifamily team advised Mill Creek and AEW on the transaction.