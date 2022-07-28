REBusinessOnline

Mill Creek Residential Completes 216-Unit Multifamily Project in Uptown Dallas

Modera-Katy-Trail-Dallas

The lobby of Modera Katy Trail in Uptown Dallas is just steps away the popular recreational path that was built on the old Union Pacific railroad line.

DALLAS — Mill Creek Residential has completed construction of Modera Katy Trail, a 216-unit multifamily project in Uptown Dallas. Designed by BKV Group, the property is located at the nexus of McKinney Avenue and its eponymous network of surrounding walking and biking paths. Units at Modera Katy Trail come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and include a collection of penthouses on the 14th floor. Residences are furnished with quartz countertops and custom cabinetry, and select units have private patios or balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, an outdoor lounge with a wet bar, pet spa, rideshare lounge, coworking spaces and a conference center. Rents start at roughly $2,400 per month.

