Mill Creek Residential Completes 271-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Celina, Texas

CELINA, TEXAS — Mill Creek Residential has completed construction of Amavi Celina, a 271-unit build-to-rent residential community located about 40 miles north of downtown Dallas. The 45-acre site houses cottage- and townhome-style residences as well as single-family detached homes. Residences come in one-, two-, three-and four-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a clubhouse with a fitness center, pool, dog park, playground, green space and onsite walking trails. Preleasing is underway, and the first move-ins are scheduled for later this month.