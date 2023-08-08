Thursday, August 10, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Build-to-RentDevelopmentSingle-Family RentalTexas

Mill Creek Residential Completes 271-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Celina, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CELINA, TEXAS — Mill Creek Residential has completed construction of Amavi Celina, a 271-unit build-to-rent residential community located about 40 miles north of downtown Dallas. The 45-acre site houses cottage- and townhome-style residences as well as single-family detached homes. Residences come in one-, two-, three-and four-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a clubhouse with a fitness center, pool, dog park, playground, green space and onsite walking trails. Preleasing is underway, and the first move-ins are scheduled for later this month.

You may also like

Madison Realty Capital Originates $240M Acquisition Loan for...

JLL Brokers Sale of 261,730 SF Eastchase Market...

Hicks Ventures to Develop 200,000 SF Mass-Timber Office...

Floor & Décor to Open Warehouse Store, Design...

Newmark Negotiates 105,840 SF Industrial Lease in Manor,...

HASA Signs 33,550 SF Industrial Lease in Rhome,...

Blue Ox Group Arranges Sale of 9,200 SF...

Greystar Opens One Six Six Luxury Apartment Building...

Simone Development Cos., Catholic Health Open $47M Healthcare...