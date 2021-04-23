REBusinessOnline

Mill Creek Residential Sells 197-Unit Modera Cap Hill Apartments in Denver

Modera Cap Hill in Denver features 197 apartments, a rooftop lounge and sundeck, electric car charging stations and an elevated pool deck with mountain views.

DENVER — Mill Creek Residential has completed the disposition of Modera Cap Hill, a multifamily property located in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. The name of the buyer and acquisition price were not released.

Located at 1200 Grant St., Modera Cap Hill feature 197 studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 782 square feet. Units feature private patios or balconies, high ceilings and premium finishes.

Community amenities include a fitness studio and yoga room, pet spa, bike storage, electric car charging stations, controlled-access garage parking, rooftop lounge and sundeck, and an elevated pool deck with Rocky Mountain views. The property was built in 2019.

Dan Woodward, David Potarf, Matt Barnett and Jake Young of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

