Mill Creek Residential to Develop 15-Story Apartment Tower in Nashville

Modera Gulch will be situated at 810 Division St. in Nashville’s Gulch neighborhood. The apartment community will be located less than one mile from Amazon’s new Operations Center of Excellence in Nashville Yards.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Mill Creek Residential will develop a mixed-use apartment community known as Modera Gulch. The 15-story development will feature 378 apartment homes and approximately 18,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Modera Gulch will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 901 square feet and select den layouts. Community amenities will include an amenity deck of the sixth floor, outdoor swimming pool, rooftop dog park and observation deck, barbecue area with picnic tables, pet spa, clubhouse, game room, cyber café, conference room and a coffee bar. The apartment’s fitness center will include a yoga/Pilates studio, TRX System and individual training options. Residents will have access to controlled-access garage parking, dedicated bike storage and additional storage.

Modera Gulch will be situated at 810 Division St. in Nashville’s Gulch neighborhood. The apartment community will be located less than one mile from Amazon’s new Operations Center of Excellence in Nashville Yards and near attractions including the Frist Art Museum, Country Music Hall of Fame and the city’s famed Lower Broadway district. The community is also less than two miles from Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

Mill Creek Residential is a national rental housing company based in Boca Raton, Fla. Modera Gulch will join Modera Germantown as Mill Creek’s first two ground-up developments in Nashville. First move-ins at Modera Gulch are scheduled for early 2023.