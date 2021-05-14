REBusinessOnline

Mill Creek Residential Tops Out 217-Unit Modera Katy Trail Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Modera Katy Trail in Dallas is expected to be complete next spring.

DALLAS — Mill Creek Residential has topped out Modera Katy Trail, a 217-unit apartment community located at 5350 McKinney Ave. in Uptown Dallas. Designed by BKV Group, the property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and wood-plank flooring. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces and conference rooms and a clubhouse with a lounge and wet bar. The development team expects to welcome its first residents in spring 2022.

