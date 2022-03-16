Mill Creek Residential Underway on 271-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Celina, Texas

CELINA, TEXAS — Mill Creek Residential is underway on construction of Amavi Celina, a 271-unit build-to-rent residential community that will be located about 35 miles north of Dallas. The unit mix will consist of 155 cottages, 94 townhomes and 22 single-family detached homes. Amavi Celina will span 45 acres and will feature a trail system, dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Keaton Merrell and Shannon Hersker of Walker & Dunlop originated a four-year, interest-only construction loan to Mill Creek Residential for the project, a completion date for which was not disclosed.