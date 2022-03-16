REBusinessOnline

Mill Creek Residential Underway on 271-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Celina, Texas

Posted on by in Build-For-Rent, Development, Single-Family Rental, Texas

CELINA, TEXAS — Mill Creek Residential is underway on construction of Amavi Celina, a 271-unit build-to-rent residential community that will be located about 35 miles north of Dallas. The unit mix will consist of 155 cottages, 94 townhomes and 22 single-family detached homes. Amavi Celina will span 45 acres and will feature a trail system, dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Keaton Merrell and Shannon Hersker of Walker & Dunlop originated a four-year, interest-only construction loan to Mill Creek Residential for the project, a completion date for which was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  