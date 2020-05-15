Mill Creek Starts Construction of 292-Unit Modera Creative Village Multifamily Property in Orlando

Modera Creative Village will deliver 292 multifamily units to the Creative Village district of Orlando.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Mill Creek Residential, a Florida-based developer, has broken ground on Modera Creative Village, a 292-unit luxury multifamily property in the Orlando.

Located at 505 Chatham Ave., the eight-story midrise building will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as 10,000 feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities include a fitness center with a yoga area and classes, a pool and an outdoor courtyard lounge.

Modera Creative Village is part of a master plan for the 68-acre Creative Village district of downtown Orlando. The project is a redevelopment of the former Amway Center sports and entertainment venue. The full development plans include multiple office, residential, retail, hotel and higher education projects.

Modera Creative Village is adjacent to the Lynx Central railway station and the Downtown Recreation Complex at Sunshine Park. Other attractions include a range of museums, restaurants and retail centers, including the Bob Carr Theater, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center and several art galleries.

“The momentum of Creative Village will produce a dynamic urban infill neighborhood with prime opportunity for immediate growth, and we’re excited to be a part of it,” says Eran Landry, vice president of development for Mill Creek Residential.

First move-ins are anticipated for early 2022.

Mill Creek Residential owns more than 80 multifamily properties totaling more than 21,300 units. The portfolio is concentrated in the Southeast, Northeast and Western regions of the United States.

— Alex Patton