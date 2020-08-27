REBusinessOnline

Mill Creek to Develop 194-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Modera Decatur will include a pool, clubroom, fitness center, rooftop lounge and a fire pit, as well as 24,500 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

DECATUR, GA. — Mill Creek Residential will develop Modera Decatur, a 194-unit multifamily community in Decatur. The Atlanta-based developer expects to immediately break ground with plans to open the community in fall 2022. Modera Decatur will be situated on 2.1 acres at 163 Clairemont Ave., six miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Communal amenities will include a pool, clubroom, fitness center, rooftop lounge and a fire pit, as well as 24,500 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. Modera Decatur will be Mill Creek’s ninth community in Atlanta.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  