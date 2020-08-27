Mill Creek to Develop 194-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta

Communal amenities at Modera Decatur will include a pool, clubroom, fitness center, rooftop lounge and a fire pit, as well as 24,500 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

DECATUR, GA. — Mill Creek Residential will develop Modera Decatur, a 194-unit multifamily community in Decatur. The Atlanta-based developer expects to immediately break ground with plans to open the community in fall 2022. Modera Decatur will be situated on 2.1 acres at 163 Clairemont Ave., six miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Communal amenities will include a pool, clubroom, fitness center, rooftop lounge and a fire pit, as well as 24,500 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. Modera Decatur will be Mill Creek’s ninth community in Atlanta.