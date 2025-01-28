Mill Creek Underway on 396-Unit Apartment Community in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Mill Creek Residential is underway on the construction of Modera Nations, a 396-unit apartment community situated along the Cumberland River in Nashville’s The Nations neighborhood. The podium-style community will over views of the river and the downtown Nashville skyline and will eventually include a trailhead to the city’s Greenways expansion on the north end of the property.

Located at 1650 54th Ave. N, Modera Nations will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a bowling alley. Other amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool, spa with two saunas and a cold plunge tub, coworking lounge, fitness center, courtyards, community garden, dog park, rooftop deck, EV charging stations, bike lockers and a cold storage delivery station.

Mill Creek plans to deliver the community by the end of the year.