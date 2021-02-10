Millburn & Co. Acquires Heritage at Deer Valley Apartments in Phoenix for $178.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in Phoenix, Heritage at Deer Valley features 832 apartments, three swimming pools, two outdoor playgrounds, a fitness center, dance studio and dog park.

PHOENIX — Salt Lake City-based Millburn & Co. has purchased Heritage at Deer Valley, a multifamily community located at 3010 W. Yorkshire Drive in Phoenix. West Palm Beach, Calif.-based Priderock Capital Partners sold the asset for $178.5 million.

Built in two phases in 1996 and 2000, Heritage at Deer Valley features 832 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Community amenities includes three resort-style pools, two spas, two sand volleyball courts, a 24-hour fitness center, dance studio, resident clubhouse, two outdoor playgrounds, a dog park, putting green and several barbecue and picnic areas.

Tyler Anderson, Sean Cunningham, Asher Gunter and Matt Pesch of CBRE’s Phoenix Multifamily Institutional Properties represented the seller in the deal.