Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Alta-Biltmore-Apts-Phoenix-AZ
Located in Phoenix, Alta Biltmore offers 215 apartments, a central courtyard with a resort-style pool and spa, a rooftop terrace, fitness center and resident lounge with an entertainment kitchen and a speakeasy.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Millburn & Co. Buys 215-Unit Alta Biltmore Multifamily Property in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Millburn & Co. has acquired Alta Biltmore, an apartment community in Phoenix’s Camelback Corridor submarket, from a national multifamily developer for an undisclosed price. Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Sean Cunningham and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Constructed in 2024, Alta Biltmore offers 215 apartments, a central courtyard with a resort-style pool and spa, tanning deck and a rooftop terrace with barbecue grills, covered seating and panoramic mountain views. The resident clubhouse features an entertainment kitchen and a speakeasy as well as a 24/7 fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment and a separate yoga studio. Additional amenities include micro-offices, private conference suites, bike storage and repair shop and electric vehicle charging stations.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $8.5M Sale of Industrial Biomanufacturing Facility...

Menashe Properties Acquires 31-Story Office Tower in Chicago

JLL Arranges $50M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.4M Sale of Retail...

Brennan Investment Group Buys 80,000 SF Industrial Building...

JPI Completes Two Apartment Communities Totaling 903 Units...

Berkadia Provides $17.8M Agency Refinancing for Apartment Community...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.1M Sale of Industrial...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $53M HUD-Insured Financing for...