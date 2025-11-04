Millburn & Co. Buys 215-Unit Alta Biltmore Multifamily Property in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Millburn & Co. has acquired Alta Biltmore, an apartment community in Phoenix’s Camelback Corridor submarket, from a national multifamily developer for an undisclosed price. Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Sean Cunningham and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Constructed in 2024, Alta Biltmore offers 215 apartments, a central courtyard with a resort-style pool and spa, tanning deck and a rooftop terrace with barbecue grills, covered seating and panoramic mountain views. The resident clubhouse features an entertainment kitchen and a speakeasy as well as a 24/7 fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment and a separate yoga studio. Additional amenities include micro-offices, private conference suites, bike storage and repair shop and electric vehicle charging stations.