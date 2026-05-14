Millburn & Co. Buys 339-Unit Apartment Community in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — Salt Lake City-based Millburn & Co. has acquired Ascend at Longbow Highpoint, a multifamily property in Mesa, from D.R. Horton for an undisclosed price. Matt Pesch, Asher Gunter and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance team arranged financing for the buyer.

Completed in 2025, the community features 339 apartments situated along the Longbow Golf Club. Residences include hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops, energy-efficient windows, smart thermostats, full-size washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances and patios or balconies.

Ascend at Longbow Highpoint in Mesa, Ariz., features 339 apartments, a swimming pool, conference rooms, pet amenities and a resident clubhouse. Community amenities include a resort-style pool deck with golf course views, a covered outdoor kitchen and barbecue pavilion, a resident clubhouse with lounge areas, a community kitchen, conference rooms and coworking spaces. Additional amenities include outdoor gathering areas, electric vehicle charging, pet amenities, package lockers and a walking trail with direct access to the golf course.