Millenia Cos. Receives $27.5M Loan to Redevelop Affordable Seniors Housing Community in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Millenia Cos. has received a $27.5 million construction loan to redevelop Peace Lake Towers, a 131-unit affordable seniors housing community in New Orleans’ Read Boulevard West neighborhood. Upon completion, the property will offer renovated one-bedroom floor plans and communal amenities such as a community center, arts activity space, library, computer lab and a fitness room. The renovations will also include upgraded heating, cooling and electrical systems; a new roof, windows and doors; and eco-friendly appliances. Cleveland-based Millenia expects to begin renovations soon and complete the project in roughly 14 months. Crews will renovate vacant units first and relocate households onsite as the construction is completed in phases. Residents will pay 30 percent of their income toward rent, and rent will remain affordable for at least 20 years by a federal project-based Section 8 contract.

Redstone Federal Credit Union provided the construction loan, and Netherlands-based Aegon is the syndicated lender. Additionally, Louisiana Housing Corp. issued bond and tax credits for the project, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the City of New Orleans both provided financing. Marous Brothers Construction is serving as the general contractor, Hooker DeJong Inc. is the architect and Millennia Housing Management Ltd. will manage the property.