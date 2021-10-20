REBusinessOnline

Millennium Management Signs 74,000 SF Office Lease at 1111 Brickell in Miami

Posted on by in Florida, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

1111 Brickell

Built in 2000, 1111 Brickell is part of a mixed-use project that includes the adjacent JW Marriot Hotel on Brickell Avenue.

MIAMI — Millennium Management has signed a long-term lease for more than 74,000 square feet across three floors at 1111 Brickell, a 30-story office tower located in Miami’s Brickell submarket. CBRE represented the landlords, KKR and Parkway Property Investments LLC, in the lease transaction.

The office building is a 524,000-square-foot waterfront office tower overlooking Biscayne Bay. Built in 2000, 1111 Brickell is part of a mixed-use project that includes the adjacent JW Marriot Hotel on Brickell Avenue.

Since purchasing the property in 2018, KKR and Parkway have completed upgrades including redesigning the entrance and renovating the lobby, as well as adding multiple points of fiber entry and cellphone signal technology. The property’s meeting and entertainment spaces, as well as its 26,000-square-foot amenity deck with space for fitness classes, have been transformed to deliver a modern work environment centered on hospitality, community and wellness.

Millennium plans to staff the office with investment professionals and technology teams. WorldQuant, a global quantitative investment firm, will occupy a section of the Millennium space for its employees. Wordquant is an affiliate of Millennium. Other tenants include Banco Sabadell, Industrious, Telefonica and Baker McKenzie.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews