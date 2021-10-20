Millennium Management Signs 74,000 SF Office Lease at 1111 Brickell in Miami

Built in 2000, 1111 Brickell is part of a mixed-use project that includes the adjacent JW Marriot Hotel on Brickell Avenue.

MIAMI — Millennium Management has signed a long-term lease for more than 74,000 square feet across three floors at 1111 Brickell, a 30-story office tower located in Miami’s Brickell submarket. CBRE represented the landlords, KKR and Parkway Property Investments LLC, in the lease transaction.

The office building is a 524,000-square-foot waterfront office tower overlooking Biscayne Bay.

Since purchasing the property in 2018, KKR and Parkway have completed upgrades including redesigning the entrance and renovating the lobby, as well as adding multiple points of fiber entry and cellphone signal technology. The property’s meeting and entertainment spaces, as well as its 26,000-square-foot amenity deck with space for fitness classes, have been transformed to deliver a modern work environment centered on hospitality, community and wellness.

Millennium plans to staff the office with investment professionals and technology teams. WorldQuant, a global quantitative investment firm, will occupy a section of the Millennium space for its employees. Wordquant is an affiliate of Millennium. Other tenants include Banco Sabadell, Industrious, Telefonica and Baker McKenzie.