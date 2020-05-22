REBusinessOnline

Miller Architects & Builders Breaks Ground on 105-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Minnesota

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

ST. CLOUD, MINN. — Miller Architects & Builders has broken ground on Encore on the Park Apartments, a 105-unit luxury apartment complex in St. Cloud, about 65 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Located next to Heritage Park, the three-story project will include a courtyard, walking path and parking garage. The ground floor will house a mail center, community room and fitness center. The second and third floors will include a business center, yoga room and game room. Completion is slated for summer 2021.

