Miller Begins Construction on 400,000 SF Industrial Project in Tampa

Tampa Commerce Center is situated on 46 acres at 7918 Harney Road in Tampa, near the intersection of I-4 and I-75.

TAMPA, FLA. — Miller Construction has broken ground on Tampa Commerce Center, an industrial park in Tampa whose first phase will comprise two speculative warehouses spanning approximately 400,000 square feet. Building 100 will have 32-foot clear heights and 52-foot column spacing with 146,188 square feet of storage and office space. The 252,250-square-foot Building 400 will have 36-foot clear heights with 52-foot columns. The developer, Houston-based Hines, plans to deliver the two single-story, tilt-wall buildings by the end of the year. The company also plans to develop two more logistics facilities in Phase II. Tampa Commerce Center is situated on 46 acres at 7918 Harney Road, near the intersection of I-4 and I-75. The project team includes Randall-Paulson Architects, Hibbard Engineering, Clear Engineering, Pinnacle Structural Engineers and civil engineer Genesis Halff.