Miller Construction Breaks Ground on 112,000 SF Warehouse in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Miller Construction has broken ground on a new 112,000-square-foot warehouse at 5711 N. Pine Hills Road in Orlando. The $20.7 million project is dubbed First Pine Hills and will serve as a build-to-suit facility for Addison HVAC LLC.

Miller Construction is the general contractor for the project, which First Industrial Realty Trust is developing. Other members of the design-build team include C4 (architect and MEP engineer), Mendieta Structural Consulting Inc. (structural engineer) and Oxbow Engineering (civil engineer).

Situated west of I-4, the new facility will feature tilt-wall construction, structural steel and a TPO roof. The project is expected to deliver in the third quarter.