Miller Construction Breaks Ground on 114,000 SF Showroom for City Furniture in Metro Orlando
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLA. — Miller Construction has broken ground on a 114,000-square-foot, two-story showroom for Florida-based City Furniture in Altamonte Springs. The property is situated at 555 Douglas Ave., overlooking Interstate 4 and 10 miles north of downtown Orlando. Miller is constructing the asset to achieve LEED certification. The property will include interior and exterior LED lighting, a water-conserving HVAC system and seven electric car-charging stations. Deerfield Beach, Fla.-based Gallo Herbert Architects is the designer. Orlando-based Dewberry is the civil engineer. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.
City Furniture operates 20 showrooms in Florida as well as 14 Ashley HomeStore showrooms in southern Florida.
