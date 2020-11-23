Miller Construction Breaks Ground on 312,592 SF Industrial Park in Metro Miami

Midpoint Miami Logistics Park will feature 32-foot clear heights, a shared 180-foot truck court and 124 dock doors across the two buildings.

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. — Miller Construction has broken ground on Midpoint Miami Logistics Park, a 312,592-square-foot industrial property in Hialeah Gardens. The 18-acre site will include the 147,974-square-foot Building 1 and the 164,618-square-foot Building 2. Miller expects to immediately break ground on Building 1 and then plans to start Building 2 four weeks later. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based general contractor expects to complete the park in summer 2021. The assets will feature 32-foot clear heights, a shared 180-foot truck court and a total of 124 dock doors. Foundry Commercial is the developer and owner of Midpoint Miami Logistics Park. RLC Architects is the designer, and Avison Young is handling leasing efforts. The engineering team includes Miami-based firms Puga & Associates International, DDA Engineers and Langan Engineering.