REBusinessOnline

Miller Construction Breaks Ground on 312,592 SF Industrial Park in Metro Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Midpoint Miami Logistics Park will feature 32-foot clear heights, a shared 180-foot truck court and 124 dock doors across the two buildings.

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. — Miller Construction has broken ground on Midpoint Miami Logistics Park, a 312,592-square-foot industrial property in Hialeah Gardens. The 18-acre site will include the 147,974-square-foot Building 1 and the 164,618-square-foot Building 2. Miller expects to immediately break ground on Building 1 and then plans to start Building 2 four weeks later. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based general contractor expects to complete the park in summer 2021. The assets will feature 32-foot clear heights, a shared 180-foot truck court and a total of 124 dock doors. Foundry Commercial is the developer and owner of Midpoint Miami Logistics Park. RLC Architects is the designer, and Avison Young is handling leasing efforts. The engineering team includes Miami-based firms Puga & Associates International, DDA Engineers and Langan Engineering.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  