Miller Construction Breaks Ground on Two Warehouse Projects in Palm Beach County Totaling 318,000 SF

The projects include a 184,880-square-foot warehouse in Lake Park and a 133,075-square-foot facility located at 2850 Ranch House Road in West Palm Beach (rendering above).

LAKE PARK AND WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Miller Construction Co. has broken ground on two warehouse projects totaling approximately 318,000 square feet in South Florida’s Palm Beach County. The developer of both facilities is Dalfen Industrial. The projects include a 184,880-square-foot warehouse located at 1100 Old Dixie Highway in Lake Park and a 133,075-square-foot facility located at 2850 Ranch House Road in West Palm Beach. The design-build team for both projects includes IBI Group’s RLC Architects, Puga & Associates Inc., DDA Engineers and Kimley-Horn & Associates. The developments represent a total investment of $29 million.