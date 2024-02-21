Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Seagis Property Group is the developer of the warehouse at 1700 Eller Drive in Hollywood, Fla.
Miller Construction Completes 199,643 SF Industrial Facility in Hollywood, Florida

by John Nelson

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. — Miller Construction Co. has completed a 199,643-square-foot warehouse for Seagis Property Group at 1700 Eller Drive in Hollywood, a South Florida city near Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. The load bearing, tilt-wall structure gives tenant access to Florida’s Turnpike, I-95 and I-595. The property features 54- by 50-foot bays, a 60-foot speed bay and 36-foot clear heights, as well as two spec office spaces.

In addition to Miller Construction, the project team included Ware Malcomb Architects, MEP engineer Puga & Associates Inc., structural engineer DDA Engineers and civil engineer Langan Engineering.

