Miller Construction Completes 199,643 SF Industrial Facility in Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. — Miller Construction Co. has completed a 199,643-square-foot warehouse for Seagis Property Group at 1700 Eller Drive in Hollywood, a South Florida city near Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. The load bearing, tilt-wall structure gives tenant access to Florida’s Turnpike, I-95 and I-595. The property features 54- by 50-foot bays, a 60-foot speed bay and 36-foot clear heights, as well as two spec office spaces.

In addition to Miller Construction, the project team included Ware Malcomb Architects, MEP engineer Puga & Associates Inc., structural engineer DDA Engineers and civil engineer Langan Engineering.