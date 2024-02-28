Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Miller Construction Completes 302,823 SF Warehouse in West Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Miller Construction Co. has completed a 302,823-square-foot warehouse located at 2992 Pickettville Road in west Jacksonville. Lincoln Property Co. is the developer of the rear-load facility, which features 58 dock doors, two drive-in ramp doors, 36-foot clear heights and 54- by 48-foot column spacing. The property is situated near I-295 and I-10 and is divisible for up to four tenants. The project team includes architect IBI Group, MEP engineer Puga & Associates Inc., structural engineer DDA Engineers and civil engineer Adkinson Engineering.

