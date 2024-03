MEDLEY, FLA. — Miller Construction Co. has delivered a 143,571-square-foot warehouse located at 7290 N.W. 77th Court in Medley, a town in Miami-Dade County. Woods Grove Capital is the developer of the Class A industrial facility, which features 36-foot clear heights, 42 columns with 54-foot spacing, 37 dock doors and two drive-in ramps. The project team includes IBI Group’s RLC Architects, Puga & Associates Inc. (MEP engineer), DDA Engineers (structural engineer) and Langan (civil engineer).