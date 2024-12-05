Thursday, December 5, 2024
Miller Construction, Foundry Break Ground on Two South Florida Warehouse Projects Totaling 832,000 SF

by John Nelson

OPA LOCKA AND BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. — Miller Construction, working on behalf of Orlando-based commercial real estate services and development firm Foundry Commercial, has begun construction on two warehouse projects in South Florida totaling 832,000 square feet.

The facilities, which combined for $68 million in value, include Meek International Business Park Phase IV (375,000 square feet) in Opa Locka, and Egret Point Logistics, a two-building park (457,000 square feet) in Boynton Beach.

The project team for Meek International include Arcadis (architect), Puga & Associates (MEP engineer), DDA (structural engineer) and Langan (civil engineer). Arcadis and DDA were also part of the project team for Egret Point, which also included B&K Engineering (MEP engineer) and Kimley-Horn (civil engineer).

