Miller Construction Underway on $31M Expansion of Sherwin-Williams Distribution Center in Central Florida

WINTER HAVEN, FLA. — Miller Construction is underway on the $31 million expansion of the Sherwin-Williams Distribution Service Center in Winter Haven. Using tilt-wall construction, the general contractor is adding 296,705 square feet spread across two large warehouses, a truck maintenance building, trailer maintenance building and offices. The new construction adds 298,151 square feet (including a pergola area), which is an expansion of approximately 79 percent of the existing 384,000 square-foot facility.

Additionally, Miller Construction is upgrading 3,386 square feet of existing office space and expanding the existing South Building with a 49-foot clear-height ceiling and 15,120 square feet of new exterior wall, while the North Building is receiving a 28-foot clear-height ceiling and 2,904 square feet of new exterior wall.

The project team includes C4 (architects and MEP), Richard Adams Engineers (structural), Structural Services Inc. (slab consultant) and Kimley-Horn (civil engineer).