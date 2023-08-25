Friday, August 25, 2023
Miller Construction is completing the build-to-suit project on behalf of MSI, a flooring, countertop, wall, tile and hardscaping supplier.
Miller Construction Underway on 80,000 SF Warehouse in Orlando

by Hayden Spiess

ORLANDO, FLA. — Miller Construction is underway on the site work for an 80,000-square-foot warehouse at 2140 N. John Young Parkway in Orlando. Miller is completing the $8.3 million project on behalf of MSI, a California-based flooring, countertop, wall, tile and hardscaping supplier that will utilize the property for the company’s storage and distribution needs in the Southeast.

Upon completion, which is scheduled for the first half of 2024, the warehouse will feature 25 columns with 50-foot by 54-foot spacing, 29 parking spots, 13 dock doors, full warehouse lighting, exhaust fans and louvers. Additionally, the facility will include four private offices and one 9,500-square-foot open office space.

The project team includes Elven18 Architecture, Construction Engineering Group, Gutherman Structural Inc. and NV5. 

