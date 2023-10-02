Miller Global Sells Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town Hotel in Arizona for $102M

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Miller Global Properties has completed the disposition of Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town, located at 7142 E. 1st St. in Scottsdale. Dynamic City Capital acquired the hotel for $102 million, according to local business journals.

Built in 2020, Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town features 177 guest rooms and two restaurants — Outrider Rooftop and Cobre Kitchen. Additionally, the property is within walking distance to more than 100 restaurants, venues and art galleries.

Rick Rush and Carter Gradwell of CBRE Hotels represented the seller in the transaction.