Miller United Real Estate Sells 8,511 SF Shops on Montview in Denver’s Central Park District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Restaurant, Retail, Western

I Heart Mac & Cheese, Pizza Hut, Smile Studio Dental and Starbucks Coffee at tenants at the 8,511-square-foot The Shops on Montview in Denver.

DENVER — Miller United Real Estate has completed the disposition of The Shops on Montview, a retail center located at 8801 E. Montview Blvd. in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 2020, The Shops on Montview features 8,511 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied by four tenants, I Heart Mac & Cheese, Pizza Hut, Smile Studio Dental and Starbucks Coffee.

Jason Schmidt of JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory led the team that represented the seller in the transaction.