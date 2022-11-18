REBusinessOnline

Miller United Real Estate Sells 8,511 SF Shops on Montview in Denver’s Central Park District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Shops-Montview-Denver-CO

I Heart Mac & Cheese, Pizza Hut, Smile Studio Dental and Starbucks Coffee at tenants at the 8,511-square-foot The Shops on Montview in Denver.

DENVER — Miller United Real Estate has completed the disposition of The Shops on Montview, a retail center located at 8801 E. Montview Blvd. in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 2020, The Shops on Montview features 8,511 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied by four tenants, I Heart Mac & Cheese, Pizza Hut, Smile Studio Dental and Starbucks Coffee.

Jason Schmidt of JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory led the team that represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  