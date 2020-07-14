Milliman Slated to Occupy 118,300 SF Office at Golf Parkway Corporate Center Near Milwaukee in Summer 2022

Milliman will occupy the majority of this six-story building.

BROOKFIELD, WIS. — Milliman Inc., an international actuarial and consulting firm, has unveiled plans to move its Brookfield office to Golf Parkway Corporate Center, which is currently in the pre-development phase. The company will occupy 118,300 square feet within a six-story, 186,000-square-foot building. Milliman’s space will feature flexible floor plates, floor-to-ceiling windows, healthy design and exclusive amenities, according to the developer, Irgens. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall with initial occupancy slated for summer 2022. Golf Parkway Corporate Center will consist of two Class A office buildings totaling 231,000 rentable square feet. Common areas will include a conference room, tenant lounge, outdoor patio, bike storage and fitness center. Kahler Slater is the architect and CG Schmidt is the general contractor. William Bonifas of CBRE represented Milliman in the lease transaction.