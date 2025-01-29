Milton Consulting Breaks Ground on Phase II of Mountain West Industrial Park in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Milton Consulting, led by Jonathan Schwartz, has broken ground on the 324,404-square-foot Phase II of Mountain West Industrial Park in southwest Las Vegas.

Situated on 18.8 acres at the intersection of South Tenaya Way and West Patrick Lane, Phase II will include four freestanding buildings with flexible suite configurations ranging from 7,150 square feet to 110,304 square feet. Construction on Buildings 5 and 6 will finish in late 2025, with Buildings 7 and 8 following in early 2026. Site improvements will wrap up alongside the buildings in the second phase.

The four-building, 252,000-square-foot first phase is fully leased to a variety of tenants, including Mechanical Products Nevada, US Pharmatech and Spreadshirt.

CBRE’s Willmore Industrial and Logistics team is overseeing marketing and leasing for Mountain West Industrial Park.