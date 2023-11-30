Thursday, November 30, 2023
Mountain-West-Ind-Park-LV-NV
The second phase of Mountain West Industrial Park in Las Vegas will add 19.3 acres and 352,000 square feet of industrial space to the overall project.
DevelopmentIndustrialNevadaWestern

Miltson Consulting Receives Approval for Second Phase of Mountain West Industrial Park in Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Miltson Consulting has received approval from Clark County to proceed with the second phase of Mountain West Industrial Park in southwest Las Vegas.

The second phase of the project will add 19.3 acres and 352,000 square feet of industrial space to the overall project. Construction is slated to start in late 2024, with completion scheduled for late 2025.

Phase II will offer spaces ranging from 7,150 square feet to more than 110,000 square feet. When complete, Mountain West Industrial Park will feature more than 605,000 square feet of multi-tenant light distribution space on 36 acres. Buildings at the park will offer dock-high and grade-level loading doors, 24-foot to 30-foot clear heights, abundant parking, heavy power and an ESFR sprinkler system.

CBRE’s Willmore Industrial and Logistics Team is overseeing the marketing and leasing of the industrial park.

