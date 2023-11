SAN ANTONIO — Mimco, an El Paso-based retail investment firm, has purchased Walzem Plaza, a 182,713-square-foot shopping center located in northeast San Antonio. Built in 1981, the center is home to tenants such as Harbor Freight Tools, 99 Cents Only, Foot Locker, WellMed, Citi Trends and Wingstop. The seller was an entity controlled by Silver Star Properties. The sales price was not disclosed.