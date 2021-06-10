Mindspace Opens 42,000 SF Flexible Workspace in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Mindspace, a provider of flexible workspace solutions, has opened a 42,000-square-foot space at the Wanamaker Building, a historic property in Philadelphia that was built in 1911 as one of America’s first department stores. Rubenstein Partners LP owns the building in partnership with Amerimar Enterprises. With this location, Mindspace now operates 31 spaces across 16 cities and seven countries.