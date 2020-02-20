Mindspace to Open 42,000 SF Flexible Office Space in Philadelphia

Mindspace provides flexible office space. Pictures is a stock image of a Mindspace office.

PHILADELPHIA — Flexible office space provider Mindspace will open a 42,000-square-foot space at the Wanamaker Office Building in Philadelphia. Mindspace expects to open the space, which will include tenant lounges and an event area, in the third quarter. The 1.4 million-square-foot Wanamaker building is located adjacent to City Hall in Center City Philadelphia. A partnership of The Rubenstein Partners and Amerimar Enterprises Inc. owns the building.