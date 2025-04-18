Friday, April 18, 2025
Miniso is opening a 12,000-square-foot flagship store at Pacific Commons Shopping Center in Fremont, Calif.
CaliforniaDevelopmentRetailWestern

Miniso to Open 12,000 SF Store at Pacific Commons Shopping Center in Fremont, California

by Amy Works

FREMONT, CALIF. — Miniso, a global lifestyle brand known for its trendy, high-quality and affordable products, will open its largest Bay Area store at Pacific Commons Shopping Center in Fremont. Slated to open by year’s end, the 12,000-square-foot flagship location will be situated at Boscell Road and Curie Street, next to T.J. Maxx and across the street from Costco. Phoenix-based Vestar manages Pacific Commons Shopping Center at 880 Freeway at Auto Mall Parkway. The retail center is home to more than 55 restaurants and retailers, including T.J. Maxx, Costco, Target, Nordstrom Rack and Sephora. Lynne Thier of Colliers represented Miniso in the transaction.

