REBusinessOnline

Minnesota Governor Extends Stay-at-Home Order Until May 4

Posted on by in Midwest, Minnesota

MINNESOTA — In continued effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has extended the state’s stay-home order until Monday, May 4. The order will enable the state to continue key preparations for the pandemic. These preparations include building new hospital capacity and buying ventilators and masks, planning for how to protect those most at risk, expanding testing, and freeing up time for health care giants like the Mayo Clinic to develop critical treatments for the virus. The order also extends the closure of bars and restaurants and requires all workers to work from home if possible.

