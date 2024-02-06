Mintel Signs 30,000 SF Office Lease in Chicago’s Central Loop

CHICAGO — Mintel has signed a 30,000-square-foot office lease at 203 N. LaSalle, a 27-story office tower totaling 624,724 square feet in Chicago’s Central Loop. The global market intelligence agency has relocated from its 26,000-square-foot office at 333 W. Wacker Drive in the West Loop. The Chicago office is the only address that the organization maintains in North America. Kathleen Bertrand, Eric Myers and John Nelson of Transwestern represented ownership, Sumitomo Corp. of Americas. Transwestern handles leasing and management of the building. Michelle Wiedman of Wiedman Real Estate represented Mintel.