Minto Communities Sells Land in South Florida to Walmart for New Supercenter

WESTLAKE, FLA. — Minto Communities USA has sold a 24-acre parcel at Town Center West in Westlake, a master-planned community in South Florida’s Palm Beach County. The buyer, Walmart, plans to develop a 188,779-square-foot Walmart Supercenter at the site, including a separate convenience store and gas station. The sales price was not released.

The new Walmart Supercenter will sit adjacent to a future Lowe’s Home Improvement store, which will also double as a regional headquarters for the North Carolina-based retailer. Minto sold that site to Lowe’s in January. Minto retains a large outparcel at Town Center West that the company will market for sale in the near future. The firm has sold approximately half of the holdings in Westlake that is approved for 2.2 million square feet of commercial development.

Westlake has the capacity for 6,000 homes ranging in configurations between single-family homes, estate homes and townhomes, with prices starting in the $300,000s, according to Minto. Amenities at the master-planned community include Westlake Adventure Park, The Lodge and a 3,900-square-foot fieldhouse and event space that will open soon.